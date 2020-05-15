|
Anthony J. Zeme Jr., 75, of Nicholson, passed away peacefully on May 13, at Geisinger Community Medical Center. He was married to Arlene Kiryluk Zeme and they would have celebrated their 36th wedding anniversary on Aug. 4.
Born in Manhattan, New York City, on Oct. 17, 1944, to Anthony J. Zeme Sr. and Veronica Zalewski Zeme. He was a member of Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church, where he served as a lector and choir member.
He graduated from Tunkhannock High School and received his BA degree from the Penn State University with an English major and theater minor. After graduation, he began his teaching career at Elk Lake High School from 1966 until his retirement in 1999. While at Elk Lake, he taught English, Advanced Placement English, Gifted Drama, Introduction to Drama and Mass Media. He also was the drama director from 1966-1999 directing 58 productions, both musicals and straight plays. Bravo!
He was the founder and first president of Community Theater of Tunkhannock Inc. putting on plays such as "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof," "Camelot" and "The Crucible."
He was a member of the Pennsylvania State Education Association from 1966-1999, president of the Elk Lake Education Association from 1979-1988 and PSEA Northeast Region instruction and professional development chairman from 1983-1995.
Whether it was Europe or the U.S., Tony loved traveling. He loved going with his family to the beach, to every mini golf course on the East Coast, and the place he enjoyed the most, New York City, showing his love of Broadway.
When he wasn't traveling, he enjoyed sitting on his deck, using his pool and playing his favorite solitaire game. He preferred his martinis "shaken not stirred," usually while solving a crossword puzzle. He always said, "It's 5:00 somewhere."
He is survived by his wife, Arlene Kiryluk Zeme; his son, Christian and his wife, Kaitlyn, of Forty Fort; his sister, Jeanne Shupp, of East Lemon; niece, Tina Shupp, of West Palm Beach, Fla.; granddaughter, Olivia Noelle Zeme; aunt, Margaret Gingher, of Tunkhannock; and numerous cousins.
A celebration of Tony's life will be held at a later time. The Charles H. Litwin Funeral Home of Nicholson is assisting with arrangements. Friends and family are asked to use the online condolences on the funeral home website. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Actors Fund of America.
A sincere thanks is extended to the staffs of the Factoryville Fire Company EMS and Geisinger CMC.
Published in Scranton Times on May 15, 2020