Home

POWERED BY

Services
Savino Traditional Funerals & Cremation Care
157 S Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18504
(570) 342-0630
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Bolus
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Joseph "AJ" Bolus

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Joseph "AJ" Bolus Obituary

Anthony Joseph "AJ" Bolus, 75, of Taylor, died Monday at home surrounded by his loving family, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his longtime friend, Lucy Vinskofski.

Born in Scranton, son of the late Joseph and Helen Bolus Shehwen, he graduated from West Scranton High School in 1964. He went on to serve with the United States Army National Guard during Vietnam. AJ was currently employed by Bolus Freight Systems Inc. and was a truck driver for more than 50 years. A lifelong member of St. Joseph Melkite Greek Catholic Church where he served as an usher, he was very active with the church's summer picnic. He also served on the board of the Sacred Heart Cemetery Association. He was a car enthusiast who enjoyed drag racing, and had formerly been a member of the Villa Capri Cruisers. He also enjoyed bowling. AJ had a great sense of humor, and would do anything for anyone. He will be missed.

Surviving are a daughter, Michelle Bolus, of Taylor, and her companion, Justin Paroby; grandchildren, Lily and Luke Paroby; Danielle Vinskofski, Scranton, who was like a daughter to him; and several cousins.

The funeral will be Friday with a service at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Melkite Greek Catholic Church, 130 N. St. Frances Cabrini Ave., Scranton, by the Rev. Christopher Manuele, pastor. Interment, Sacred Heart Cemetery, West Scranton. All those attending are asked to go directly to the church.

Family and friends may call Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., West Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor. Due to our current pandemic, all those attending are kindly and respectfully asked to socially distance without direct contact while giving condolences, and are required to wear a mask immediately upon entering the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the , c/o the NEET Center, 1300 Old Plank Road, Mayfield, PA 18433.

To leave an online condolence, please visit www.WestScrantonFunerals.com.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -