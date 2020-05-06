Home

POWERED BY

Services
Leon S Gorgol Funeral Home
1131 Pittston Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-1332
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Soltysiak
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Joseph (AJ) Soltysiak

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Joseph (AJ) Soltysiak Obituary
Anthony Joseph (AJ) Soltysiak, was born at Mercy Hospital, Scranton, Pa., on Dec. 15, 1977, and died May 4. He lived in Dunmore, Pa., South Deerfield, Mass., Union City, Conn., Westfield, Mass., and resided later in Olyphant, Pa. He attended Dunmore Elementary in Pennsylvania, Frontier Elementary in South Deerfield, Naugatuck Middle School in Union City, Conn., and Westfield Vocational High School in Massachusetts. He also attended Marywood College in Scranton, Pa. He worked at various jobs as a group home health aide, a cook at Pizza Hut, construction and lawn care. In 2011, he was diagnosed with liver disease, which soon curtailed his employments.

AJ was the loving son of Janice A. (Beggin) Soltysiak and Father Senior Joseph H. Soltysiak; he was close to all his "Bro's," starting with Father Jason Soltysiak, of North Royalton, Ohio; Andrew Soltysiak, of Whately, Mass.; and Nicholas Soltysiak, of Westfield, Mass.

He leaves his uncles, Michael, Alan and Eugene; his aunts, Nancy and MaryAnn; his nephews, Aiden, Brady and Jonah; his cousins, Barry, Brian, Annette, Eugenia, Susan, Ann, Connie, Natalie, John and Chris; so many loving second cousins; so many friends but especially Jerry, Mark and Dolly. He also leaves Lori, Neena and Bria, who he lived with for awhile and adored.

AJ loved to cook. He made the best glazed ham, poppyseed and nut rolls, and the best apple pies (culinary art in high school). He was an avid reader, loved the outdoors, loved to be with family, friends and he loved Jesus Christ.

Services for AJ will be at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Holy Cross Parish, c/o Monsignor Michael Delaney, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, PA 18447. The Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home in Scranton is in charge of arrangements.

Along with fighting liver disease, AJ fought addiction and bipolar disorder. So over the coming days and weeks if you talk to people about this, please do not use those descriptors. He had liver disease, he had a mental disorder and he had an addiction problem. But most importantly to remember: AJ was a beautiful child of God. He was fun, funny, charming, witty, helpful and loving. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -