|
|
Anthony Joseph (AJ) Soltysiak, was born at Mercy Hospital, Scranton, Pa., on Dec. 15, 1977, and died May 4. He lived in Dunmore, Pa., South Deerfield, Mass., Union City, Conn., Westfield, Mass., and resided later in Olyphant, Pa. He attended Dunmore Elementary in Pennsylvania, Frontier Elementary in South Deerfield, Naugatuck Middle School in Union City, Conn., and Westfield Vocational High School in Massachusetts. He also attended Marywood College in Scranton, Pa. He worked at various jobs as a group home health aide, a cook at Pizza Hut, construction and lawn care. In 2011, he was diagnosed with liver disease, which soon curtailed his employments.
AJ was the loving son of Janice A. (Beggin) Soltysiak and Father Senior Joseph H. Soltysiak; he was close to all his "Bro's," starting with Father Jason Soltysiak, of North Royalton, Ohio; Andrew Soltysiak, of Whately, Mass.; and Nicholas Soltysiak, of Westfield, Mass.
He leaves his uncles, Michael, Alan and Eugene; his aunts, Nancy and MaryAnn; his nephews, Aiden, Brady and Jonah; his cousins, Barry, Brian, Annette, Eugenia, Susan, Ann, Connie, Natalie, John and Chris; so many loving second cousins; so many friends but especially Jerry, Mark and Dolly. He also leaves Lori, Neena and Bria, who he lived with for awhile and adored.
AJ loved to cook. He made the best glazed ham, poppyseed and nut rolls, and the best apple pies (culinary art in high school). He was an avid reader, loved the outdoors, loved to be with family, friends and he loved Jesus Christ.
Services for AJ will be at the convenience of the family. Donations may be made to Holy Cross Parish, c/o Monsignor Michael Delaney, 200 Delaware Ave., Olyphant, PA 18447. The Leon S. Gorgol Funeral Home in Scranton is in charge of arrangements.
Along with fighting liver disease, AJ fought addiction and bipolar disorder. So over the coming days and weeks if you talk to people about this, please do not use those descriptors. He had liver disease, he had a mental disorder and he had an addiction problem. But most importantly to remember: AJ was a beautiful child of God. He was fun, funny, charming, witty, helpful and loving. He will be greatly missed.
Published in Scranton Times on May 6, 2020