Anthony Lawrence Garcia, 87, of Archbald, passed away peacefully Thursday at home. His wife of 62 years is the former Louise Lemoncelli. They were married Saturday, June 15, 1957.
Born Sunday, May 8, 1932, in Archbald, he was the son of the late John and Tina Fanti Garcia. Tony was a graduate of Johnson Trade School, employed by Von Storch and Burkavage, and most recently, Highland Associates as a draftsman/architect, until his retirement. Anthony was a corporal with the United States Army, having served during the Korean War. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church and the Hrichak-McAndrew American Legion Post 869. Tony was an avid gardener, loved woodworking, and building and repairing just about anything. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be terribly missed by all who knew him.
Also surviving are his daughter, Cindy McDonnell, Philadelphia; his son, Michael and wife, Sheila Garcia, Pipersville; his beloved grandchildren, Madeline, Abigail and Conor McDonnell, and Nathan Garcia; his sisters, Emilia Garcia, Archbald; Kathryn and husband, Joseph Holecko, Peckville; JoAnne and husband, Ronald Barkofsky, Eynon; and several nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a sincere acknowledgement to his cardiologist, Dr. John Lundin, for his many years of compassionate care to Tony.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the , or a .
The family has entrusted Tony's end of life care to the Louis J. Rapoch Funeral Home, 420 Church St., Archbald, where they will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on Monday at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 429 Church St., Archbald, with an entombment to follow at St. Mary's Assumption Cemetery, in Scott Twp.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 17, 2019