Anthony M. Talarico Jr., 46, of Mayfield, died Sunday.
Born in Scranton, son of Anthony S. Sr. and Terry Moore Talarico, Crystal Lake, he was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. He was a graduate of Carbondale Area High School and was currently employed by Quality Perforating Inc., Carbondale. He was a member of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1653.
Surviving are his children, Alexia Talarico, Carbondale; Carson and Ava Talarico, Mayfield; a granddaughter, Sara Grace Mendez; his companion, Toni Ezman Gashi; a brother, Silvio Talarico, Boston, Mass.; a sister, Erika Mauro and husband, Ray, Crystal Lake; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Private funeral services will be held with a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc.
Memorial donations may be made to the William Walker Hose Company, 803 Penn Ave., Mayfield, PA 18433.
Published in Scranton Times on June 29, 2020