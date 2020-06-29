Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home, Inc.
55 Lincoln Avenue
Carbondale, PA 18407
(570) 282-2710
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Talarico
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony M. Talarico Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony M. Talarico Jr. Obituary

Anthony M. Talarico Jr., 46, of Mayfield, died Sunday.

Born in Scranton, son of Anthony S. Sr. and Terry Moore Talarico, Crystal Lake, he was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. He was a graduate of Carbondale Area High School and was currently employed by Quality Perforating Inc., Carbondale. He was a member of International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Local 1653.

Surviving are his children, Alexia Talarico, Carbondale; Carson and Ava Talarico, Mayfield; a granddaughter, Sara Grace Mendez; his companion, Toni Ezman Gashi; a brother, Silvio Talarico, Boston, Mass.; a sister, Erika Mauro and husband, Ray, Crystal Lake; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Private funeral services will be held with a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Arrangements by the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc.

Memorial donations may be made to the William Walker Hose Company, 803 Penn Ave., Mayfield, PA 18433.

To send online condolences, visit the funeral home website.


Published in Scranton Times on June 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -