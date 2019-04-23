Anthony M. Tancredi, 92, of Hornell, N.Y., died unexpectedly Saturday at home.
Born and raised in Carbondale, son of the late Anthony and Maria Sansafarina Tancredo, Tony was a proud veteran of the United States Army, having served in the Pacific theater of operations during World War II. After the war, he gained employment with the railroad and resided in Susquehanna for 15 years. His work later transferred him to Hornell, where he eventually retired from Conrail as a track supervisor. Tony was a member of VFW Post 2250, American Legion Post 440 and Moose Lodge 210, all of Hornell. He also enjoyed dancing with his longtime companion, the late Lois Drum, and his good friends and caregivers, Patricia and Jack Plank, of Campbell, N.Y.
He is survived by a daughter, Patricia Marie Bunker and husband, John, of San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph Tancredi, Frank Tancredo and Joseph Tancredo; and four sisters, Maria Imbalzano, Carmella Fitch, Phyllis Pingarelli and Teresa Trunzo.
The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment with military honors, Calvary Cemetery, Mayfield.
Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 6 p.m. To share condolences with Tony's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2019