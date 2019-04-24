Anthony M. Tancredi

Obituary
Send Flowers

Funeral services have been scheduled for Anthony M. Tancredi, 92, of Hornell, N.Y., who died unexpectedly Saturday at home.
The funeral will be Thursday at 9 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment with military honors, Calvary Cemetery, Mayfield.
Friends may call today from 4 to 6 p.m. To share condolences with Tony's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 24, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.