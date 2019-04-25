Funeral services have been scheduled for Anthony M. Tancredi, 92, of Hornell, N.Y., who died unexpectedly Saturday at home.
The funeral will be today at 9 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment with military honors, Calvary Cemetery, Mayfield.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 25, 2019