Anthony M. Tancredi

  • "The neighborhood just won't be the same without you, Tony!"
    - Megan Thomas
  • "Tony you were a great guy to work for and in the last..."
    - Robert Larrabee
  • "I am so sorry to hear Tony left us. He was a great man,..."
    - Art & Jeanette Whittaker
  • "He will be missed. We shared a pew in church for the last..."
    - Kathy Ordway
  • "We will all miss you very much. You are the most generous ..."
    - Missy Jenkins
Service Information
Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA
18407
(570)-282-3640
Calling hours
Wednesday, Apr. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Carmine J & Louis C Parise Funeral Home & Crematory Service
89 Farview St
Carbondale, PA 18407
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
9:30 AM
Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church
15 Fallbrook St.
Carbondale, PA
Funeral services have been scheduled for Anthony M. Tancredi, 92, of Hornell, N.Y., who died unexpectedly Saturday at home.

The funeral will be today at 9 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment with military honors, Calvary Cemetery, Mayfield.

