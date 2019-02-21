Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony Mark Caporelli. View Sign

Anthony Mark "ToeKnee" Cap­orelli, Orlando, Fla., died peacefully at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.



Born on May 23, 1954, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Matilda Cimino Caporelli. He grew up in North Scranton and attended Scranton public schools. He entered the United States Air Force in 1974, where he was a computer/electronics technician, and, after being discharged, he settled in Orlando. He earned degrees from Valencia Community College and the University of Central Florida and enjoyed his many years as a computer controls engineer at the theme parks in central Florida. In 2003, he made a life-changing decision to return to Scranton to care for his father and mother. He lovingly served the needs of his parents for many years. Everyone around him acknowledged, and was grateful for, his many special gifts. ToeKnee's passions included lifelong learning, completing a job to the best of his ability, connecting with people through comedy and laughter and helping everyone with whatever he or she needed. He was a man of all trades, talents and abilities.



He leaves many friends in Central Florida and Scranton and will be sorely missed.



He is survived by two sisters, AnnMarie Parry (Richard), Morton, Pa.; and Nancy Mat­tioli, Scranton; two brothers, Lawrence and John, Orlando; aunts; an uncle; nieces, nephews and cousins.



Anthony was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Charles Mattioli.



A celebration of life is planned for May 18, 2019, in Scranton.



Arrangements under the care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. Condolences may be shared on the funeral home website.





Anthony Mark "ToeKnee" Cap­orelli, Orlando, Fla., died peacefully at home after a long and courageous battle with cancer.Born on May 23, 1954, in Scranton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Matilda Cimino Caporelli. He grew up in North Scranton and attended Scranton public schools. He entered the United States Air Force in 1974, where he was a computer/electronics technician, and, after being discharged, he settled in Orlando. He earned degrees from Valencia Community College and the University of Central Florida and enjoyed his many years as a computer controls engineer at the theme parks in central Florida. In 2003, he made a life-changing decision to return to Scranton to care for his father and mother. He lovingly served the needs of his parents for many years. Everyone around him acknowledged, and was grateful for, his many special gifts. ToeKnee's passions included lifelong learning, completing a job to the best of his ability, connecting with people through comedy and laughter and helping everyone with whatever he or she needed. He was a man of all trades, talents and abilities.He leaves many friends in Central Florida and Scranton and will be sorely missed.He is survived by two sisters, AnnMarie Parry (Richard), Morton, Pa.; and Nancy Mat­tioli, Scranton; two brothers, Lawrence and John, Orlando; aunts; an uncle; nieces, nephews and cousins.Anthony was also preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Charles Mattioli.A celebration of life is planned for May 18, 2019, in Scranton.Arrangements under the care of the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton. Condolences may be shared on the funeral home website. Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close