Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony P. (Tony) Emmi. View Sign

Anthony P. (Tony) Emmi, 88, Scranton, died Wednesday at the Geisinger Community Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Harriet.



Born in Scranton, son of Anthony and Cannella Gentile Emmi, Tony was a graduate of West Scranton High School and the University of Scranton. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church and served as an usher at the IHM Chapel for many years. Tony was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Tony and Harriet leave a wonderful legacy of love and a strong faith in God to their family. Tony was a humble man and a true gentleman. He respected everyone and led by his example. He also instilled a love of the outdoors and nature in his sons by teaching them to hunt and fish ethically and responsibly.



Tony was a decorated Korean War veteran who earned his accounting degree from the University of Scranton on the GI Bill while working full-time to support his family. He worked in various accounting positions until he and Harriet founded Emmi, Emmi & Co., Public Accountants, in 1962. Their son, Bob, joined the firm in 1978. Tony and Harriet set a standard for professional excellence and hard work that was instilled in Bob and their grandchildren, Allison and Michael, who now work in the firm. Tony's professional excellence was recognized by Gov. Robert Casey, who appointed him to two, four-year terms on the Pennsylvania State Board of Accountancy. He was especially proud to have worked for 55 straight tax seasons until he reluctantly retired in 2017. Tony served the Northeast Chapter of the Pennsylvania Society of Public Accountants from the 1970s through 2017 as its president and in various other offices. He and Harriet were instrumental in establishing the chapter's continuing education program for the benefit of all local accountants. This program still flourishes today. Tony will truly be missed by all who knew him on a professional and personal level.



Surviving are sons, Bob and wife, Mari, Jessup; and Dr. Ron and wife, Carol, Ivyland; grandchildren, Allison Morgan and husband, Justin; Lauren, Bobby, Julianne, Michael and Ronald; and great-grandson, Connor. Also surviving are a sister, nieces and nephews.



Tony received wonderful medical care in difficult times over the past several years from many doctors, nurses and support staff. The family thanks everyone involved in his care. A special thanks goes out to my brother, Dr. Ron Emmi. Ron worked diligently with Dad's local doctors to facilitate the best possible care for him. Ron's knowledge and experience as a top cardiologist and internist was instrumental in helping Dad maintain a good quality of life under very difficult circumstances. The family also wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Geisinger CMC for the wonderful care Dad received in his numerous stays there. We also express our gratitude to the staff at Allied Terrace for his care over the past year. Special thanks also go out to Dr. Ken Sebastianelli. Dr. Ken and Dad had a great relationship, and Dad received great medical care from him and his staff over a period of 20 plus years.



The funeral will be Wednesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.



Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.



The family requests memorial donations to the .



Visit





Anthony P. (Tony) Emmi, 88, Scranton, died Wednesday at the Geisinger Community Medical Center. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 58 years, Harriet.Born in Scranton, son of Anthony and Cannella Gentile Emmi, Tony was a graduate of West Scranton High School and the University of Scranton. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church and served as an usher at the IHM Chapel for many years. Tony was a kind and loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Tony and Harriet leave a wonderful legacy of love and a strong faith in God to their family. Tony was a humble man and a true gentleman. He respected everyone and led by his example. He also instilled a love of the outdoors and nature in his sons by teaching them to hunt and fish ethically and responsibly.Tony was a decorated Korean War veteran who earned his accounting degree from the University of Scranton on the GI Bill while working full-time to support his family. He worked in various accounting positions until he and Harriet founded Emmi, Emmi & Co., Public Accountants, in 1962. Their son, Bob, joined the firm in 1978. Tony and Harriet set a standard for professional excellence and hard work that was instilled in Bob and their grandchildren, Allison and Michael, who now work in the firm. Tony's professional excellence was recognized by Gov. Robert Casey, who appointed him to two, four-year terms on the Pennsylvania State Board of Accountancy. He was especially proud to have worked for 55 straight tax seasons until he reluctantly retired in 2017. Tony served the Northeast Chapter of the Pennsylvania Society of Public Accountants from the 1970s through 2017 as its president and in various other offices. He and Harriet were instrumental in establishing the chapter's continuing education program for the benefit of all local accountants. This program still flourishes today. Tony will truly be missed by all who knew him on a professional and personal level.Surviving are sons, Bob and wife, Mari, Jessup; and Dr. Ron and wife, Carol, Ivyland; grandchildren, Allison Morgan and husband, Justin; Lauren, Bobby, Julianne, Michael and Ronald; and great-grandson, Connor. Also surviving are a sister, nieces and nephews.Tony received wonderful medical care in difficult times over the past several years from many doctors, nurses and support staff. The family thanks everyone involved in his care. A special thanks goes out to my brother, Dr. Ron Emmi. Ron worked diligently with Dad's local doctors to facilitate the best possible care for him. Ron's knowledge and experience as a top cardiologist and internist was instrumental in helping Dad maintain a good quality of life under very difficult circumstances. The family also wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Geisinger CMC for the wonderful care Dad received in his numerous stays there. We also express our gratitude to the staff at Allied Terrace for his care over the past year. Special thanks also go out to Dr. Ken Sebastianelli. Dr. Ken and Dad had a great relationship, and Dad received great medical care from him and his staff over a period of 20 plus years.The funeral will be Wednesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.The family requests memorial donations to the .Visit www.SolfanelliFiorilloFuneraIHome.com for directions or to send online condolences. Funeral Home Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home

1030 N Main Ave

Scranton , PA 18508

(570) 344-6512 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations