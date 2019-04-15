Services have been scheduled for Anthony P. (Tony) Emmi, 88, of Scranton, who died Wednesday at the Geisinger Community Medical Center.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Anthony P. (Tony) Emmi.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Carmella Gentile Emmi.
The funeral will be Wednesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.
The family requests memorial donations to the .
Visit www.solfanellifiorillofuneralhome.com for directions or to send online condolences.
Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home
1030 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 344-6512
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 15, 2019