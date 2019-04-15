Anthony P. (Tony) Emmi

Services have been scheduled for Anthony P. (Tony) Emmi, 88, of Scranton, who died Wednesday at the Geisinger Community Medical Center.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Carmella Gentile Emmi.

The funeral will be Wednesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Chapel, 1605 Oram St., Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m.

The family requests memorial donations to the .

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 15, 2019
bullet Korean War
