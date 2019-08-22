|
Anthony P. Grecco, 90, of Carbondale, died Wednesday upon arrival at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Honesdale. He was preceded in death by his wife, the former Mary Jane Plonski, on May 5, 1995.
Born Jan. 27, 1929, in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Joseph and Carmella Varano Grecco. Tony had been a longtime employee of Lackawanna County Roads and Bridges, and at the time of his retirement, he served as superintendent. He also served the city of Carbondale for many years as a part-time police officer and at one time operated Grecco's Pizzeria on Main Street, Carbondale, and later from his home. He was an Army veteran, having served in the Military Police, and was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale.
Tony enjoyed cooking and dancing with his wife, but his favorite pastime was gambling, either at the casinos in Atlantic City or at the horse track. He was a devoted husband and a loving father and grandfather who will be deeply missed by his family.
He is survived by four children, Rose Mary Bucci, Carbondale; Dianne Shearer and husband, Tom, Reedsville; Jerry Grecco and wife, Lisa, Carbondale; and Karen Grecco, Carbondale; eight grandchildren, William Shearer, Stephanie Barbour, Mary Teresa Bucci-Parsons, Tara Little, Tony Shearer, Kyle Grecco, Keith Shearer and Becca Grecco; eight great-grandchildren Will, Paige and Jay Barbour; Emmett, Zofie and Reese Shearer; Shea Little; and Jonathan Parsons; many nieces and nephews.
He also was preceded in death by three brothers, Frank "Deacon," Joseph and Rudy Grecco; and three sisters, Josephine Gonzalez and Christine and Rose Grecco.
The funeral will be Saturday at 9 a.m. from the Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 89 Farview St., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 15 Fallbrook St., Carbondale. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.
Viewing hours will be Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.
To share condolences and photos with Tony's family visit his book of everlasting memories at parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 22, 2019