Anthony P. Molinaro Jr., 77, formerly of Carbondale and New York City, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 26, at Elmcroft of Mid Valley Memory Care Assisted Living Facility in Sturges.
Born Aug. 9, 1942, in Carbondale, son of the late Anthony N. and Philomena Costanzo Molinaro, he graduated from Benjamin Franklin High School, and the University of Scranton with a bachelor's degree in biology/secondary education. He also received a master's degree from Adelphi University. Before retirement, he taught at Fort Hamilton and Seward Park High Schools in New York, Staten Island Community College, and did cancer research work at Columbia University. He also served two years in the United States Army, doing lab work at Fort Baker in Sausalito, California.
He loved traveling, especially to see his friends in the Philippines, Connecticut, and Delaware, among other places; spending time with his friends, going to the theater and enjoying all that New York City had to offer. He took great pride in decorating for Christmas and preparing the traditional Italian Christmas Eve meal with the fishes.
The family would like to thank Ryan and Cindy, as well as the rest of the staff at Elmcroft for their care, compassion and dedication to Anthony that they provided for the past one year and three months.
Surviving are two sisters, Marie Cotroneo and husband, Gary, of Carbondale; and Delores Fagnani and husband, Joseph, of Peckville; a brother, William and wife, Ann, of Scranton; a niece, Tiffany Fagnani (who was instrumental in getting him back to the area to be taken care of); four nephews, Raymond Molinaro and wife, Teri; Gary Cotroneo Jr. (who was his caregiver and guardian during his illness) and wife, Maureen; Tony Molinaro and Joseph Fagnani Jr., his godson; two great-nieces, Julianna and Nevica; two great-nephews, Colin and Blake; an aunt, Marge Costanzo; a goddaughter, Suzanne Jackson; and many cousins.
In light of current circumstances, services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place at Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Greenfield Twp. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 29, 2020