Anthony P. Telemko, 89, Carbondale, died Sunday at Carbondale Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center. His wife is Catherine Crisalli Telemko.
Born in Carbondale, son of the late Anthony and Pauline Telemko, Tony was an Army veteran during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of Carbondale American Legion Post 221 and an avid Boston Red Sox fan. He worked as a foreman in the construction industry.
He was a great conversationalist who enjoyed spending time with friends. Tony cherished time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by a daughter, Diane Telemko, Hagerstown, Maryland; a grandson, Jason Nepa and wife, Jessica, Jefferson Twp.; a granddaughter, Tara Steiner and husband, Matthew, West Virginia; three great grandchildren, Berkeley and Cole Nepa; and Landon Steiner; and a very special nephew, Frank Telemko.
He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Ann Marie Nepa; and a brother, Samuel Telemko.
The funeral will be Wednesday from Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Entombment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 7:45 to 9 a.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 9, 2019