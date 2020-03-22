|
|
Anthony Schuster, 73, of Eynon, died Friday afternoon at Regional Hospital of Scranton. His wife of 30 years is Maryellen Sherwood Schuster.
Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Walter and Marcella Walsh Schuster. He was a graduate of Scranton Technical High School and was employed as a security guard at SCI-Waymart.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Services are entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.
A full obituary will appear in the newspaper at a later date.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 22, 2020