|
|
Anthony Sheridan Bolthouse, Wilkes-Barre, formerly of Clarks Summit, died Tuesday evening at his home. His widow is the former Ellen Ferguson. The couple married in 1956.
Born in Muskegon, Mich., son of the late Anthony Samuel and Lorene Dorothy Forberg Bolthouse, he was a United States Air Force veteran. Upon his early retirement from IBM, he was able to fulfill his dream of owning his own business. He was an active member of the Abington Rotary Club, served as a trustee of Baptist Bible College for 25 years, and was a member of Parker Hill Community Church.
Also surviving are a son, Daniel Bolthouse, Factoryville; two daughters, Elizabeth Bolthouse, Muskegon, Mich.; and Sarah Buisch, Wilkes-Barre; a brother, James Bolthouse, Lansing, Mich.; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, William Bolthouse.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Parker Hill Community Church, 607 N. Abington Road, Waverly Twp., with services by Pastor Errol Morgan. Interment will follow in Clarks Green Cemetery with full military honors.
Friends may call Tuesday morning from 10 until time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Parker Hill Benevolence Fund at Parkerhill.org.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 17, 2019