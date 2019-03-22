Anthony "Tony" Susi Sr., 56, of Scott Twp., formerly of Jessup, died Tuesday at home surrounded by his family and friends, after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his other half, Shelley Kilmer, of Scott Twp., who supported him throughout his illness; and son, Anthony "Tony" Michael Susi Jr., of Throop.
Born in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Michael J. Susi and the late Sarah Perry Susi. He is survived by two sisters, Catherine Kobeski and husband, Anthony, Jessup; Michele Lauriha and husband, David, Archbald; as well as two nieces, Cara and Rachel Kobeski. He was preceded in death by several aunts, uncles and a cousin.
He was a graduate of Valley View High School, class of 1980, and was employed by the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission for 16 years. He was a member of the Teamsters Union, Local 77. He enjoyed his job and those he worked with. He was of the Catholic faith and was a former member of St. Mary's Assumption Church, Jessup.
Tony enjoyed spending time with his dog Maggie, family and friends. He often went for rides on his motorcycle, going on regular weekend trips and charity rides. Tony will be remembered for his witty sarcasm. He will be deeply missed and never forgotten.
Funeral service will be Monday from the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home, 511 Church St., Jessup, with services at 11 a.m. Friends may call Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at the funeral home, and a celebration of life party will be held at Gin's Tavern in Factoryville afterwards. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made online to Friends of the Poor at www.fotp-ihm.org. For online condolences, go to the Margotta Funeral Home website.
Louis M Margotta Funeral Home
511 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
(570) 489-2230
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 22, 2019