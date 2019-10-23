|
Anthony Villano Jr., age 55, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 20, after heroically battling cancer with courage, grace, hope and dignity.
Son of Anthony and Donna Villlano, he was a graduate of Abington Heights High School. After graduation, he worked as a mechanic for Ryder Trucking and as a salesman for Core-Mark International. He went on to further his education at the University of Scranton, where he received his bachelor's and master's degrees in social work. He was a friend of Bill W. for the past 20 years. He was very involved in the recovery community, holding numerous service positions while working simultaneously at Marworth and working as a counselor at Lackawanna County Drug Court. After obtaining his master's degree, he went on to work as a counselor at Clearbrook Manor. He ended his devoted career in counseling with a state position at the Pa. Office of Vocational Rehabilitation when cancer took over.
Tony had a passion for helping people. He has touched the lives of so many people through his work and inspired them to become better versions of themselves. Tony lived his life recognizing that even the smallest acts of kindness can be the most monumental to others. He was a great friend to both family and all in the recovery community, remaining positive with his unique sense of humor. This positivity carried him up until his very last breath. He put his heart and soul into all of his endeavors and surpassed all of the personal goals that he may have set for himself. He made his family so proud. Even in passing, Tony continues to give and help. Having been an organ donor, he will be able to provide the gift of sight to two individual people.
Tony's family would like to thank all of those who reached out to him to offer support, words of encouragement, prayer, love and friendship, especially over this past year, which has been extraordinarily difficult. He certainly was well-loved and lucky enough to realize it. Support of friends and family meant everything to Tony.
In addition to his loving parents, Tony is also survived by his siblings, Thomas Villano, North Carolina; and Melissa Bruno and husband, Mark, South Abington Twp.; nephews, Michael Bruno and partner, Becca Shamis; and Anthony Villano; niece and goddaughter, Morgan Bruno; and niece, Sarah Villano; and aunt, Carol Gumpert, South Abington Twp.; and many other beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
The funeral will be on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit, with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated by the Rev. Don Williams. The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jennings-Calvey Funeral and Cremation Services Inc. Interment will follow at Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network, www.bcan.org. For directions or to leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website. Jennings-Calvey is honored to serve Tony's family.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 23, 2019