Vanston & James Funeral Home Inc
1401 Ash St
Scranton, PA 18510
(570) 344-2498
Anthony Violante Obituary
Anthony Violante of Scranton died Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He was the husband of Mary Ellen Burton Violante, who died in 2005.

Born in Yonkers, N.Y., he was the son of the late Fernando and Emilia DiMarco Violante. He was a proud United States Navy veteran, and was employed as a cook in various restaurants and as a landscaper and foreman for Asplundh.

Anthony Violante loved many things in life. He enjoyed cooking hearty Italian meals and gardening. He was also quite talented at sketching and would often have doodles on napkins and bits of paper throughout his home. Anthony was very proud of his Italian heritage and sharing its traditions with his family and friends. He was also an animal lover and cared greatly for his pets. Later in life, one of his favorite pastimes was acting silly just to get a reaction from his grandchildren, whom he dearly loved. He will be remembered as a proud family man.

Surviving are a son, Eric Violante and his wife, Candice, Wappingers Falls, N.Y.; a brother, Robert Violante and wife, Marianne, Yorktown Heights N.Y.; and grandchildren, Aurora and William Violante.

He was also preceded in death by a son, Michael Violante.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Vanston and James Funeral Home, 1401 Ash St., Scranton.

To leave an online condolence, visit the funeral home website at www.vanstonandjames.com.

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020
