Anthony W. "Smiler" Cerra, 100, of Carbondale, died Monday at home. His wife is the former Helen L. Devitt. The couple had been married for 62 years.



Born in Carbondale, son of the late Angelo and Rosa Mussari Cerra, he was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Carbondale, and its Holy Name Society. He was a 1938 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale. He was a veteran of the United States Army Air Corps, having served during World War II. Smiler was a member of American Legion Post 221, Carbondale. Before retirement, he was the owner and operator of Cerra Bottling Works and Beer Distributor, Carbondale. Smiler was a charter member of the Moxie Club, Carbondale, and a former member of the Ranger Hunting Club.



The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, Dr. Matthew Haley and Joan Cerra, CRNP for the compassionate care given to Smiler.



Also surviving are two sons, Anthony W. Cerra Jr. and wife, Julie, Swampscott, Mass.; and Francis Xavier Cerra, Philadelphia; a daughter, Helen R. Cerra and boyfriend, David Clark, Richmond, Va.; two granddaughters, Rebecca and Emily Cerra; a special niece, Miriam Callahan and husband, Chris and their children, Erin Callahan and her husband, Terrance Gallogly; and Neil and Katie Callahan; and several other nieces and nephews.



He was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Cerra; and two sisters, Maria Kemble and Deodata Ferdinand.



The funeral will be Thursday from the Brennan & Brennan Funeral Home Inc., 55 Lincoln Ave., Carbondale, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Fallbrook Street, Carbondale. Interment with military honors, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.



Friends may call Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.



Published in Scranton Times on July 16, 2019