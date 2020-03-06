Home

Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home
418 S. State St.
Clarks Summit, PA 18411
570-586-7821
For more information about
Anthony Zielinski
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
12:00 PM
Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church
312 Davis St
Scranton, PA
Anthony W. "Mark" Zielinski Obituary
Anthony "Mark" W. Zielinski, Scranton, died Thursday morning at the Gino J. Merli Center in Scranton. His wife was the former Mary Killino, who died in 1992.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of the late Anthony and Pauline Mosiejweski Zielinski. Before his retirement, he worked for Tobyhanna in the sheet metal department. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church, Scranton.

He was an avid fisherman and mushroom picker. His greatest joy in life was his family and grandchildren.

Surviving are his son, Mark D. Zielinski and wife, Christina, Olyphant; three daughters, Donna Czarkowski and husband, Edward, Scranton; Maria Joyce and husband, Daniel, Avoca; and Tammy Czarkowski and husband, David, Scranton; sisters, Florence Sucheski, New Jersey; Stasia Wzorek, Jean Zyats and Dorothy Tippett, all of Moosic; seven grandchildren and a great-grandson.

He was also preceded in death by two brothers, Walter Muroski and Edward Polkosnik; and a sister, Mary Bogus.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday at noon in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church, 312 Davis St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor.

Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 6, 2020
