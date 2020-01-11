|
|
Antoinette Buldowski, 81, of Minooka, died Thursday at Oakwood Terrace. She was the widow of Robert S. Buldowski.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Josephine Powichorski Sandrowicz, she was a lifelong and devoted member of Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church. Antoinette's faith and family were the most important things in her life. She loved every member of her family and especially treasured the time spent with her great-grandchildren. An avid reader, Antoinette also enjoyed shopping and going to the casino.
She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be deeply missed.
Surviving are a son, Robert J. Buldowski and wife, Melanie; five grandchildren, Rebecca and partner, Raymond Durishin; Jessica Saunders and husband, Duane; Robert D. Buldowski; Vanessa Sweet and husband, Nicholas; and Marc Wheeler and partner, Katye McCann; six great-grandchildren, Luna, Libby, Ian, Bobby, Audrey and Kaija; and numerous beloved in-laws, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Mary Jo Healey; and 10 siblings, Bernard, Alexander, Joseph, Stanley, Edward, Leo, Agnes and Eva Sandrowicz, Pearl Karwaski and Helen Kane.
Her family would like to thank the staff at Oakwood Terrace and the nurses at Sacred Heart Hospice for their care and kindness.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10:30 a.m. in Divine Mercy Parish at St. Joseph's Church, Davis Street, by the Rev. Francis Pauselli, pastor. Interment, St. Mary of Czestochowa Cemetery. Friends may call Sunday from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 11, 2020