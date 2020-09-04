Home

Antoinette C. Wescott, 83, of Duryea, died Thursday morning at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Byron "Wes" Wescott, on March 3, 2018.

Born in Scranton on April 7, 1937, and daughter of the late Edward and Stella (Samsel) Ostroski, Antoinette was a graduate of the former Moosic High School.

Antoinette began working in the meat room for IGA in Duryea, before it became Mr. Z's and ultimately Weis Markets, for many years before her retirement. She was also a longtime member of St. Mary's Polish National Cathedral in Duryea. Above all else, she loved her family and will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sons, caregiver, David M. Wescott of Duryea, and Bryan Wescott and wife, Jeannie, of Fort Myers, Fla.; her three grandchildren, Michael, Matthew and Megan; and nieces and nephews.

Her sisters, Dolores Biscontini and Deborah Ostroski, also preceded her in death.

Pending funeral arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge.


