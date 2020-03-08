|
Antoinette Calvo DePalma, 97, of Taylor, died Friday evening at Allied Services Hospice Unit surrounded by her family. She was the widow of the late Louis DePalma.
Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Anthony and Pauline Germano Calvo. She was a graduate of West Scranton High and before retirement, she worked in the local garment industry.
She was a lifelong member of St. Ann's Basilica, where she served as a Eucharistic minister, a choir member, a lector and was also a member of the Ladies of the Basilica. She had a strong faith and was a devout Catholic. She was a member of UNICO and attended many of its regular events. She was also a strong supporter and active in pro-life. Antoinette also attended many Broadway plays. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Her family wishes to thank all of her many caregivers for all of their care and compassion.
Surviving are sons, Gaetano DePalma and wife, Mary, Scranton; and Louis DePalma and wife, Lynda, Taylor; daughters, Pauline Abdo and husband, Joe; and JoanAnn Mazonis and husband, Albert, all of Florida; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Grace Coccia, Old Forge; and Mary Eramo, New York; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Phillip Calvo.
The funeral will be Wednesday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica, St. Ann's Street, Scranton. Those attending the funeral should go directly to the church Wednesday morning. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery, Scranton.
Friends may call Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton, Carl J. Savino Jr., supervisor.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to St. Ann's Basilica Parish, 1250 St. Ann's St., Scranton, PA 18504.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 8, 2020