Antoinette Filipski, Scranton, died Thursday at the Manor Care Health Facility, Kingston. She was the widow of Francis Filipski, who died in 1995.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Bruno and Julia Yacone Venturi, she was educated in Scranton Schools and, before retiring, was employed by Chick's Diner, Scranton. She was a longtime member of St. Lucy's Church and the Pittston Seniors Club. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards and the lottery. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, aunt and sister. Her family meant everything to her. But the word "family" went beyond blood to her. Those of you that knew her already know.
Surviving are her children, Anthony Filipski and wife, Michaelynn, Pittston; Timothy Filipski and fiancée, Tracey Schuster, Scranton; Veronica Krulick and husband, Paul, Exeter; grandchildren, Jacob, Carly, Alesa, Kristen, Daniel, Robert, Amber and Alex; five great-grandchildren; three brothers, Louis and wife, Ruth; John and wife, Tina; and Michael Venturi; a sister, Lucille Pietrocarlo and husband, Lenny; and sister-in-law, Sharon; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Bruno; and a sister, Dorothy Venturi.
The funeral will be Tuesday from the Solfanelli-Fiorillo Funeral Home Inc., 1030 N. Main Ave., with Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Lucy's Church, 949 Scranton St., Scranton. Interment will follow at Cathedral Cemetery.
Family and friends may pay their respects Monday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to In Pursuit of Grace, P.O. Box 20165, Scranton, PA 18503.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 11, 2019