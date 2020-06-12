Home

Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc
436 Cedar Ave
Scranton, PA 18505
(570) 343-2212
Antoinette Malinowski Obituary
Antoinette T. "Toni" Malinowski of Scranton died Tuesday, June 9, 2020, peacefully at home with her beloved daughter, Maria, by her side. She was the widow of Robert J. "Moe" Malin­owski. He was the love of her life, and she his. They celebrated 57 happy years together before Moe's passing in 2012.

Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Aloysius and Thelma Lopatka Edwartoski. A graduate of Scranton Technical High School, class of 1952, prior to retirement she was employed in the local garment industry.

Antoinette was very active at her church and at the Gardens of Green Ridge, where she resided until February. She was a member of St. Paul of the Cross Parish, South Scranton, where she was an active member. Toni loved to work with her hands and created beautiful hand-sewn and embroidered wall hangings for her friend Fr. Scott, and lovely baptism bibs and shawls for the elderly of her parish community.

Surviving are sons, Michael and wife, Christina, Berwick; Stephen, Fairlawn, N.J.; Thomas, Front Royal, Virginia; Mark and wife Karen, Barnegat, N.J.; daughter, Maria Malinowski and wife, Lizeth, Scranton, with whom she resided; grandchildren; William, Robert, Christina, Sara, Alex, Makenzie, Haley, Andrew, Nicholas and Matthew; great-granddaughter, Ella; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by her son, Bernard Malinowski, whom she and Moe were fortunate to love and care for over 40 years. He was the light of her life and she was grateful for each and every day she spent with him; sisters Veronica Switla, Eleanor Jackson, Betty Prezkop, and Dorothy, Catherine, and Marie; and brothers, Joseph, Jay, Jim and Bernard Edwartoski.

A Mass of Christian Burial and interment in Sacred Hearts Cemetery will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Center, 2010 Adams Ave., Scranton, PA 18509.

Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care and direction of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on June 12, 2020
