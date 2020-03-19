|
|
Antoinette "Toni" Notartomas, Scranton, formerly of Clarks Summit, daughter of the late Carmela Fava and Pasquale Cascio, died Tuesday, March 17.
Surviving are two daughters, Patricia, State College; and Susan, East Stroudsburg; two sons, Gerard, West Wyoming; and Robert, Perkiomenville; nine grandchildren, Lucia, Antonio, Isabella, Ariana, Levi, Judahlee, Arieluna, Akasha and Khail; four great-grandchildren, Nova, Zion, Atreyu and Emery; one sister, Mary Marino, Scranton; one brother, George and wife, Virginia, Alabama; nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by three brothers, Charles and wife, Mary, Scranton; Carmel and wife, Mary, California; Joseph and wife, Josephine, Scranton; and brother-in-law, John Marino, Scranton.
Her greatest enjoyment came from volunteering, traveling and reading. She was formerly a member of the Abington Women's Club, Century Club, Lackawanna Historical Society, Moses Taylor Hospital Auxiliary, AARP Scranton Chapter and Friends of the Scranton Public Library.
Private Mass at St. Peter's Cathedral. Inurnment, Italian-American Cemetery, Minooka section, at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 19, 2020