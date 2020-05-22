Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graveside service
Saturday, May 23, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery
Kane Street
Scranton, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Antonietta Kohut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Antonietta Kohut

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Antonietta Kohut Obituary
Antonietta Kohut, 87, formerly of West Scranton, died Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of Peter Kohut, who died in September of 2000. The couple had been married 43 years at the time of his death.

Born in Latisana, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Giocondiano and Sofia Zito Senatore. Educated in Italy, she was a member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church and the Church Blessed Virgin Mary Guild, as well as a volunteer within the different church fundraising events. Antonietta had been employed as a seamstress at Manhattan Shirt, a cook at Friendship House as well as Keystone Residence.

She is survived by a brother, Rolando Senatore, Virginia; two sisters; Rose Coppola and Maria Frattolin, both of Italy; nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was also predeceased by a sister, Anna Coda.

A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Kane Street, Scranton, by the Rev. Fr. Myron Myronyuk, pastor of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton 18503.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Antonietta's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -