Antonietta Kohut, 87, formerly of West Scranton, died Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the widow of Peter Kohut, who died in September of 2000. The couple had been married 43 years at the time of his death.
Born in Latisana, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Giocondiano and Sofia Zito Senatore. Educated in Italy, she was a member of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church and the Church Blessed Virgin Mary Guild, as well as a volunteer within the different church fundraising events. Antonietta had been employed as a seamstress at Manhattan Shirt, a cook at Friendship House as well as Keystone Residence.
She is survived by a brother, Rolando Senatore, Virginia; two sisters; Rose Coppola and Maria Frattolin, both of Italy; nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was also predeceased by a sister, Anna Coda.
A graveside service will be held Saturday at 11 a.m. in St. Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery, Kane Street, Scranton, by the Rev. Fr. Myron Myronyuk, pastor of St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Vladimir Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 430 N. Seventh Ave., Scranton 18503.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on May 22, 2020