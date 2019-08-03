Home

Antonio Crisostomo Obituary
Antonio Crisostomo, 13, of Clarks Summit, died Wednesday.

Born in Philadelphia, son of Ambiorix and Amanda Crisostomo Jr., he was a strong and courageous boy who battled hypoplastic left heart syndrome since birth. Antonio, who received a heart transplant in 2011, was full of life and loved his family. He had an infectious smile and enjoyed motorcycles.

Also surviving are two sisters, Gracy and Lilyanna; grandparents, Ambiorix and Victoria Crisostomo; and David and Cheryl Slevenski; godparents, Joseph and Lois Vidra; aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by great-grandmothers, Edith Slevenski and Aura Sanchez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday at 10 a.m. in St. Ann's Basilica.

Friends may call Sunday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Eagen-Hughes Funeral Home, 2908 Birney Ave., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Aug. 3, 2019
