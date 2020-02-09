|
|
Antonio Lugo Jr. of Scranton died Thursday at Geisinger Community Medical Center following a brief illness.
Born June 8, 1986, in New York, N.Y., he was the son of Darren and Nancy (Diaz) Freneire of Scranton.
He is also survived by his daughter, Giavonna Bianco Lugo; his brother, Christopher Lugo; his sisters, Christina Lugo, Estefany Reyes, Priscella Reyes, Michelle Smith, Barbera Smith and Maritza Rivera; grandmothers, cousins, aunts and uncles.
A visitation and celebration of life will be Monday from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton.
For online condolences, visit www.duffyandsnowdon.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 9, 2020