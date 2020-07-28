Home

Hessling Funeral Home
428 Main Street
Honesdale, PA 18431
(570) 253-1190
Ardis G. Derrick

Ardis G. Derrick Obituary

Ardis G. Derrick, 92, of Honesdale, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at her home with her family by her side. She is survived by her husband of 71 years, Bernard V. Derrick.

Born June 3, 1928, in Pleasant Mount, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Marion (Gaylord) Ihlefeldt.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Ronald Derrick and wife, Elizabeth; her daughters, Patricia Wolcott and husband, Kevin; Diane Richter and husband, David; and Denise Latourette and husband, Grant; her brother, Frederick Ihlefeldt; seven grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her twin brother, Arthur Ihlefeldt.

Due to the current health restrictions, a memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Mary Magdalen Church in Honesdale. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery.

Arrangements by Hessling Funeral Home Inc., 428 Main St., Honesdale.


