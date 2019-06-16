Argia Caines, 79, of Olyphant, died Monday at Green Ridge Nursing and Rehab under the care of the Hospice of Sacred Heart. She is finally home and at peace after a courageous battle with ESRD. She is survived by her husband, Ralph Caines Sr. They would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on July 17.



Born March 12, 1940, in Scranton, the daughter of the late Otto and Dorothea Sandy Mattioli, she was a graduate of Dunmore High School. Argia worked for many years at Sugerman's in Eynon and Pawnee Pants in Olyphant, along with many jobs in between, while raising her five children. She retired from Allied Services after several years as a CNA and unit secretary. Argia was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, where she held many positions, including worthy matron, which is the highest authority within a chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star.



Argia was a warm and loving person. She would do whatever she could to help. She enjoyed reading, mostly Stephen King, crocheting and plastic canvas projects. Always working on crafts and giving them away, she also loved to bake. You could always rely on her to donate to a church bake sale, make cookies for her grandchildren for school and tons of baked goods for Christmas. She loved her decorations and made her home festive for all the holidays. Christmas was her favorite, and she had a Christmas village to admire under her tree with Santa Claus everywhere.



The family would like to thank Dr. Alocci, Dr. Manahan, Dr. Smeraldi and Dr. Busuttil; the girls from DaVita, in both Old Forge and Eynon; her caregivers, Sheri, Carol and Rose; the staff at Greenridge Nursing and Rehab; and the Hospice of the Sacred Heart.



Surviving, in addition to her husband, are daughters, Brenda Caines and companion, Charles Ferris, Jessup; Sandra and husband, John Clark, Scott Twp.; and a son, Glenn Caines and wife, Lynn, Olyphant; five grandchildren, Jesse Clark, Kristina Aston, Brittni Caines, Kelli Edwards and Perry Caines; seven great-grandchildren, Layla, Ashlyn, Brody, Kellin, Jacob, Ashton and Kinley.



She was also preceded in death by two sons, Ralph Caines Jr. and Perry Caines; and two brothers, Otto Mattioli and Anthony Mattioli.



The funeral will be private at the convenience of the family.



Arrangements by the Michael Wargo Jr. Funeral Home, 812 E. Scott St., Olyphant.

Published in Scranton Times on June 16, 2019