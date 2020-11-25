Home

James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc
Graveside service
Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Fairview Memorial Park
Route 435
Elmhurst, PA
Arleigh "Dennis" Chapman

Arleigh "Dennis" Chapman Obituary

Arleigh "Dennis" Chapman, 68, of Lake Ariel, died Sunday morning at Regional Hospital of Scranton. He was the husband of Patricia Goff Chapman. The couple have been married for 40 years.

Born in Honesdale, son of the late Paul and Ruth VanLeuven Chapman, he was a graduate of Lake Consolidated School in Lake Ariel. He had worked for his father for many years at AB Chapman and Sons then went on to be employed by Site Services as a heavy equipment operator. He was a member of the Salem Community Church in Hamlin.

Dennis had a passion for tractor pulling and he was an active Salem Twp. supervisor for almost 20 years. Dennis also volunteered his time over many years to help put on fire company and church barbeques throughout the area.

Also surviving are three sons, Robert Chapman and wife, Nicki, Lake Ariel; Jim Chapman, Lake Ariel; and Paul Chapman and wife, Hope, Sterling; a brother, Ernest Chapman and his wife, Lois, Annandale, Va.; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Nancy Heater and Jane Merring.

A graveside service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at Fairview Memorial Park, Route 435, Elmhurst.

Arrangements are entrusted to the James Wilson Funeral Home, Lake Ariel. To share a memory of to leave a condolence for the family, please visit the funeral home website at www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.

Memorial may be made to the , 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.


