Arlene E. Perrotti, 87, formerly of Gouldsboro, died Saturday, June 22, with her family by her side at St. Mary's Villa Nursing Home. She was the widow of Anthony "Tony" A. Perrotti Sr., who passed away on Sept. 26, 1998, and the couple was married for 49 years.



Born in Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Edith (Jones) Kittle. Arlene graduated from West Scranton High School and was a member of the Church of St. Rita in Gouldsboro, where she served as the sacristan for over 40 years and was a past president of the Altar & Rosary Society.



Arlene had a love for all animals and was a terrific cook and baker. She was a devoted mother who enjoyed spending time making memories with her family.



She is survived by her children, Barbara Sebring and her husband, Roger, of Sarasota, Fla.; August Perrotti and his wife, Sharon, of Clarks Summit; Veronica Yanulavich and her husband, Edward, of Gouldsboro; Inez Lewis and her husband, John, of Gouldsboro; and Anthony Perrotti Jr. and his wife, Mary, of Gouldsboro; 18 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



In addition to her husband, Arlene was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Paula Lewis; and her sister, Janet Baker.



Arlene's family would like that thank the staff of Unit 33 at St. Mary's Villa for the kindness, compassion and excellent care afforded to their mom during her time there.



The funeral will be Monday, July 1, at 9:45 a.m. from Brian Arthur Strauch Funeral Homes & Cremation Services LLC, 3 First St., Spring Brook Twp., with a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:30 in the Church of St. Rita, 512 Main St., Gouldsboro. Interment with rite of committal will follow in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp.



Viewing will be Sunday, June 30, from 2 to 5 p.m. To share your fondest memories of Arlene, please visit the funeral home website or Facebook page.

