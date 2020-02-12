|
Arlene F. Joyce of Archbald died Monday at Allied Hospice in Scranton. She was the wife of Peter W. Joyce, who died Oct. 7, 2014.
Born in Throop, daughter of the late Frank Nieroda and Mary Markowski, she was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish, Peckville, and a graduate of Cathedral High School, Scranton. Before retirement, she worked at W.W. Norton in Dunmore.
Arlene enjoyed gardening, playing bingo and trips to the casino. She also loved to cook and spend time with her family.
Surviving are two daughters, Jessica Phillips and husband, William, Peckville; and Paula Joyce and husband, Ira Guttenberg, Winston-Salem, N.C.; a sister, Barbara Clark, Scranton; sister-in-law, Pamela Elkins, York; aunt, Joan McElroy, Peckville; four grandchildren, Aaron Guttenberg, Los Angeles; Ali Guttenberg, Byron Bay, Australia; Billy and Kelly Phillips, Peckville; niece, Dana King; nephew, Davey Elkins; and great-niece, Ava King.
The funeral will be Friday with Mass at 11 a.m. in Sacred Heart of Jesus Church. Interment will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Montdale.
There will be no public calling hours. Arrangements, Robert E. Decker Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 12, 2020