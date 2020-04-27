|
|
Arlene Larson Walsh, 88, a lifelong resident of Scranton, died Saturday at Allied Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton, after an illness. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 54 years, John (Jack) R. Walsh, on Dec. 17, 2011.
Born Jan. 8, 1932, daughter of the late Oscar and Mary Knight Larson, Arlene was a 1949 graduate of West Scranton High School. From working the proof department to investments to the military department, she spent her entire career as a well-respected banker with PNC Bank in Scranton until her retirement. While she took great pride in her work, her work ethic was always admirable.
Of Roman Catholic faith, she was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Parish in West Scranton before moving to South Scranton. After the closure of the former St. John's Church, she began attending St. Peter's Cathedral.
She loved her family, especially her grandchildren who she truly lived for. She'll be forever missed by family and friends.
She is survived by his three daughters, Pamela Ann Lewis and husband, James, Lutz, Fla.; Mary Beth Walsh, Jessup; and Erin Marie Kulesa, Scranton; grandchildren, Drew and Garren Lewis, and Sean Kulesa; sisters, Audrey Gallagher and Mildred Larson, both of Scranton; and nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Sean Patrick Walsh; and brothers, Paul Larson, Peter Farrell and infant Cyril Larson.
Details for a funeral Mass with burial to follow at Cathedral Cemetery will be announced. Arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Arlene's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 27, 2020