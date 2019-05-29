Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony P. Litwin Funeral Home
33 Reynolds Streeet
Factoryville, PA 18419
(570) 945-5646
Resources
More Obituaries for Arlene Corby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arlene M. Corby

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arlene M. Corby Obituary
Arlene M. Corby, 87, of Factoryville, died with family by her side on Monday, May 27, at her home. Her husband was the late Mervin Corby, who died in 2008.

Born in Scranton on April 1, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Ben and Gladys Poehlman Taylor. Arlene graduated from Taylor High School in 1950. She was the mail carrier for Factoryville and surrounding areas, tax collector for Clinton Twp., Cub Scout and 4-H leader and substitute cafeteria worker. She enjoyed going to the Wyoming County Senior Citizens Center, Tunkhannock, and the Abington Senior Community Center, Clarks Summit.

Preceding her in death besides her husband Mervin were her twin sister, Audrey J., who died Feb. 13, 2019; and her infant sister, Naomi.

Surviving are a daughter, Debra Reynolds; and two sons, Wayne and his wife, Jody Corby; and Brian and his wife, Joanne, all of Factoryville; one sister, Margie Bowen, of Dalton; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

The funeral service will be Friday, May 31, at 11 a.m. from Anthony P. Litwin Jr. Funeral Homes Inc., 33 Reynolds St., Factoryville, with Pastor Deborah A. Loessy of the First Baptist Church of Factoryville officiating. Friends may call Thursday, May 30 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Private Interment at Starkville Cemetery, Lemon Twp.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Factoryville, P.O. Box 366, Factoryville, PA 18419; or to Traditional Home Health Care, 113 W. Drinker St., Dunmore, PA 18512.
Published in Scranton Times on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now