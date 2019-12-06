Home

Arlene M. Eldridge, 74, of Nanticoke, died Tuesday at home.

She is survived by a daughter, Denise (Dee) Eldridge-Golembeski and husband, Art, and their son, Luke, of Scranton.

Services begin Monday at 11:30 a.m. from Davis-Dinelli Funeral Home, 170 E. Broad St., Nanticoke, with a Mass of Christian Burial at noon at St. Faustina Kowalska Parish, 520 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery, Hanover Twp.

Visitation will be Sunday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 6, 2019
