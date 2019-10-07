|
Arlene Miller of Peckville died Friday at the Allied Skilled Nursing Center. She was the widow of Wayne B. Miller, who died Oct. 14, 1999.
Born in Bridgeport, Conn., daughter of the late Michael and Mildred Szot Wally, she was a graduate of Jessup High School, class of 1961.
Affectionately known as "Grandma," Arlene lived for her grandchildren. She traveled far and wide for their events, and never missed one. She enjoyed her trips to the casino and playing slots. She will be missed immensely by all who knew her.
Surviving are daughters, Lea Miller and husband, Alonzo Vernon, Peckville; Lori Miller and husband, Todd Miller, West Pittston; and Lynn M. Pacheco and husband, Danny, Peckville; grandchildren, Kendra, Brandon, Raelyn, Nathan, Seth, Jaden, Dominic, Michael, Diego, Dante and Daelyn; sister, Barbara Karsnak and husband, George, Florida; brother-in-law, Wilson Browning, Peckville; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by sisters-in-law, Janice Browning and Anita Ormsby.
A blessing service will be held Tuesday at 10 a.m. in the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Family and friends may pay their respects from 9 until time of service. Interment will follow in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Peckville.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 7, 2019