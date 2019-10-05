|
|
Arlene (Vandemark) Newman, 81, formerly of Syracuse, N.Y., died Thursday at Lackawanna County Health Care Center, after an illness.
Raised in Vestal, N.Y., Arlene was born on June 11, 1938, to the late Roy and Isabel (Gifford) Vandemark. She spent most of her life in Syracuse where she, with her tireless work ethic, held several prominent jobs, including serving several decades as an administrative assistant with General Electric. While holding two or three jobs at any time, she also joined the United States Coast Guard, where she earned the rank of chief petty officer, one of the first females to ever do so. She also served in the United States Army Reserves, where she earned the prestigious Army Achievement Medal for her service as a sergeant medical supply specialist.
An inspiration to those who knew her and a life well lived, Arlene will always be missed.
She is survived by her sister, Linda Newell, of Nova Scotia, Canada; her niece, Penny Kamensky, whom Arlene treated like a daughter; her children, George and Valerie Newman and Christine Rinaldi, all of Syracuse; a grandson, two great-grandsons and two nieces.
A granddaughter, Rachel, preceded her in death.
Private arrangements are under the care of the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton. Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 5, 2019