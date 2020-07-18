Home

Arline Donna Walters

Arline Donna Walters Obituary

Arline Donna Walters, 69, died Wednesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was born on Oct. 26, 1950, and was the daughter of the late Edwin and Ruth Von Bergen Walters.

She was a graduate of Riverside Jr./Sr. High School, class of 1968. In 1974, she had an unfortunate accident that changed her life forever. She remained kind, loving, upbeat and full of fun. She enjoyed her life and traveled as often as she was able. She was an ardent Elvis fan and visited Graceland at least nine or 10 times. She has an extensive collection of Elvis memorabilia.

The family wants to thank her wonderful, loyal friend and dedicated caregiver, Myrna Watkins, for all she did for Arline throughout the years. We can never repay Myrna for her compassion and kindness to all of us. We are very grateful.

Surviving are two sisters, Dawn Lillis of Orlando, Fla.; and Beverly Aten of Elmhurst; and a niece, Karin Lillis.

She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Dorothy Rieder Walters.

A private interment service will be held at Marcy Cemetery, Duryea.

Arrangements by Jacob Davis Funeral Home, 422 S. Main St., Taylor.


