Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home Inc
1660 N Main Ave
Scranton, PA 18508
(570) 346-7336
Arline Evans Neal

Arline Evans Neal Obituary

Arline died peacefully at the age of 91 on Aug. 11, 2020, at Green Ridge Care Center in Scranton, Pa.

Arline was born in Scranton, Pa., on Aug. 27, 1928, daughter of the late Leroy and Betty Evans Neal, she was a lifelong resident of the city. She retired in June 1996 with 50 years of service as a beloved physical education teacher with the Scranton School District. She was always available to her students with a caring heart and a listening ear. She will be loved and respected forever by her former students.

In addition to her students, she cherished the children in her family and the Hoffman family. She always made time to make them feel important. Her additional interests were watching football, playing card games, summers at Lake Winola and trips to California and Atlantic City. She was a lifelong member and active volunteer at Puritan Congregational Church.

She is survived by her sister, Shirley Wilburn, and her children, Beth Wicks and Judy Karnesky; many nieces and nephews; and faithful friends, Marie and Pam Hoffman, and Dorothy Hughes. Arline was preceded in death by a brother, Bill Neal.

The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Green Ridge Care Center for their daily care and outstanding kindness while she resided with them.

Burial services will be private. Arrangements by the Bomberger-Lesko Funeral Home, 1660 N. Main Ave.


