Arnold Kanig

Arnold Kanig Obituary
Arnold Kanig, 97, died Nov. 26 at the Jewish Home of Los Angeles.

Formerly of Scranton, Arnold operated a family-owned dry cleaning supply business in Dunmore for over 35 years. He served his country honorably in World War II.

He relocated to California in his later years to be closer to his two children.

He is survived by his son, Brian (Aimee) Kanig; grandson, Rex; daughter, Lauren (Dr. Joel) Liebowitz; and sister, Reisel (Ellis) Weinberger.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Rabbi Matthew Kanig and Myron Kanig.

Donations in Arnold's memory may be made to the Jewish Home for the Aged, 7150 Tampa Ave., Reseda, CA 91335.

Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 6, 2019
