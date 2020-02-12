|
Arthur Adrian Eschenbach Jr., 88, of Clarks Summit, Pa., passed away peacefully at home Friday, Feb. 7. He was a devoted and loving husband to Rose Marie Hope Eschenbach for 68 years.
Born in Clarks Summit, Pa., he was the son of Arthur Adrian and Lillian Eschenbach. He was a graduate of Clarks Summit and Clarks Green Joint High School, class of 1949. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Air Force where he served as a cryptologist during the Korean War.
His 34-year career in sales for Avery-Dennison Manufacturing Co. took him and his family all across the Midwest and East Coast. He and his wife traveled extensively compliments of his success at Avery-Dennison. Trips included Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe. Upon retirement, he enjoyed working with his wife as a realtor in Annapolis, Md.
Also devoted and loving to his surviving son, Thomas Adrian Eschenbach; daughter, Teresa Hope Eschenbach; and two granddaughters, Keli Allyse Eschenbach and Adrianna Hope Maglieri. He was a true friend to all who knew him.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. from the Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. The USAF Honor Guard will perform a short ceremony at 4:30.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 12, 2020