Arthur B. Keast, 80, of Waymart, died Saturday at Wayne Memorial Hospital. He is survived by his beloved wife, the former Clara M. Hauenstein. They were married May 23, 1964.

Born Oct. 24, 1939, in Hones­dale, son of the late John W. and Mildred Bodie Keast, Art graduated from Honesdale High School. He was a United States Army veteran. Art started his career at Korb's and later worked for Gould National Battery where he would continue to work for 24 years.

He loved golfing, gardening, fixing anything, and spending time with family and friends.

Also surviving are four children, Tammy Maile (Gary) Monroe, Conn.; Tina Gaylets (Thomas), Royersford, Pa.; Todd Keast (Alicia), Waymart; and Tarey Keast Stocker (Sean), Fox Chapel, Pa.; 10 grandchildren, two sisters, a brother; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by two sisters and a brother.

Due to current health pandemic, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. A private burial was held at Riverdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Art's memory to the Riverdale Cemetery, c/o Ruth Hauenstein, treasurer, 1280 Creek Drive, Prompton, PA 18456.

Arrangements are entrusted to Jenkins-Howell Funeral Home Inc., Waymart.

Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2020
