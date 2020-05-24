|
Arthur Burnish Tighe passed away quietly on the morning of May 21, following a brief stay at Allied Services Hospice Center.
Born in Scranton on Feb. 18, 1957, Arthur served his country in the United States Navy, first aboard the USS American and then the USS Horne, before being honorably discharged in January of 1986. Known by all for his kind nature, Arthur worked at Hills Department Store and also spent many years caring for the residents of the Harrison House.
Arthur was preceded in death by his mother, Betty (Fuller), and father, John Tighe. He is survived by his siblings, Richard Tighe, Scranton; Peg Rockett, Olyphant; Mary Jones, Scranton; and Kathy Lewis, Scranton, with whom he lived. He is also survived by several nieces who adored him. At a later date, Arthur will be buried at sea, near the waters off Naval Station Norfolk, in recognition of his proud years of Naval service.
Arrangements and on-site cremation are under the care of the Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 24, 2020