Arthur H. Norek

Arthur H. Norek, 86, passed away at Tel Hai in Honey Brook, Pa., the evening of Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. Born in Scranton, Pa., to Henry and Julia Norek (nee Strempek), he was loving husband of 59 years to Jane Norek (nee Bushen).

Arthur was a graduate of Penn State and a United States Army veteran.

In addition to his wife, Jane, Arthur is survived by his children: sons, Mark Norek (Kathy) and Chris Norek; daughter, Jennie Norek; as well as his grandchildren, Julia, Joe and Emily Norek and Christopher Sleeman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, at noon at St. Peter Parish, 2835 Manor Road, Coatesville, PA 19320. Guests are asked to kindly wear masks and observe social distancing. Burial will be private.

Services arranged by the James J. Terry Funeral Home. For online condolences, please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com.


