Arthur Joseph DeNero, 82, died in Naples, Fla., on April 12, after a brief illness. Born in Scranton, son of the late Hilda and Frank DeNero, he was a graduate of the University of Scranton and Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science.



Arthur was a regional manager for Thrift Drug, and later the proprietor of Gil's health and beauty aid chain, Baldwin Court Pharmacy and Medical Arts Pharmacy in the Pittsburgh area. Arthur had a generous and loving heart, mentoring many young students in the pharmaceutical field. He lived life to the fullest, had an abundance of friends, never letting multiple health issues hold him back. His family was his joy. He was a world traveler, loved playing golf, and endless games of gin rummy with his dear friends.



He was a member of the Scranton Country Club as well as Churchill Valley Country Club in Pittsburgh, holding several board positions. He was a resident of Naples Heritage Golf and Country Club for 21 years, and recently a member of Lely's Classic Country Club and Golf Resort.



Arthur is survived by Mary Catherine, his beloved wife of 57 years; and four daughters, Linda (Larry), Sheila, Kristen (Jeff) and Mary Catherine (Bill); 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



A requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church in Bethel Park, Pa., on Saturday, May 11, at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Arthur's name to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation at

