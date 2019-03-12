Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Arthur Lee Smith. View Sign

Arthur Lee Smith, 65, of Covington Twp., died Saturday at his home after an illness. His wife, Barbara A. Brink, died Sept. 5, 2015.



Born June 9, 1953, in Covington Twp., he was the son of the late Robert and Helen Scott Smith. He was educated in the North Pocono schools and was self-employed in the excavating business for many years.



Arthur was a versatile musician, playing in several groups throughout the years, once opening for Kitty Wells at the Grand Ole Opry. He also had a great passion for motorcycles, and was a die-hard Washington Redskins fan.



He was a member of the Daleville United Methodist Church.



Art will be dearly missed by family and friends.



Surviving are his sons, Aaron Zona, of Clarks Summit; and Michael Silva, of Scranton; sister, Anna Mae "Mayonnaise" Marsh, of Covington Twp.; brothers, Robert Smith, Elmhurst Twp.; and Earl Smith, Covington Twp.; nieces, nephews and cousins.



He was also preceded in death by a sister, Theresa Dorflinger.



Graveside services will be conducted at a later date in Moscow Cemetery. Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home of Moscow. For online condolences, visit the funeral home website.

401 Church St

Moscow , PA 18444

