Arthur M. Carlo, 86, of Dunmore, passed away Saturday, the day before his 87th birthday, at Linwood Nursing and Rehab Center. Arthur leaves behind his beloved wife and best friend of 49 years, the former Teresa Iania. They would have celebrated their 50th anniversary in May.
Arthur was a loving and thoughtful husband, brother and uncle who was always there to give a helping hand.
Born in Dunmore to the late Anthony and Rose Maffullo Carlo, he attended Dunmore High School and belonged to SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish. Before his retirement, he worked at Tobyhanna Army Depot.
Arthur enjoyed watching sports and a good western, and a friendly game of cards.
Also surviving are his two sisters, Ange Summa, Dunmore; and Phyl Verrastro, Moscow; two sisters-in-law, Rose Carlo, New Jersey; and Angela Montaro and husband, Frank, Dunmore; a brother-in-law, Tom Iania and wife, Marilyn, Florida; several nieces and nephews; and many friends in Vero Beach, Fla., where he and Teresa spent many beautiful winters.
He was preceded in death by three sisters, Josephine Domenick, Rose O'Brien and Ann Mastro; and four brothers, Joe, Frank, Steve and Sam.
The family would like to thank the entire staff at Linwood Nursing and Rehab Center for their wonderful care and compassion they gave to Arthur during his stay.
A private graveside service will be held in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow. A Mass will be held at a later date.
To offer an online condolence, please visit www.TheDunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Arrangements and care provided by Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Directors, Dunmore.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 30, 2020